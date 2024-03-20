House of Ruth assembles spring baskets to help those in need

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Everyone deserves a happy Easter morning.

Volunteers made sure women and children at the House of Ruth got exactly that.

The nonprofit held its annual Amy's Baskets event on Wednesday, making eighty Easter baskets full of gifts and essential items like diapers and air mattresses.

House of Ruth helps victims of domestic violence and says one in four women are affected.

"Whether it's our mothers or our sisters or our nieces or our coworkers, we really have to get the message out so it's not something that's kept silent. Part of the effect of domestic violence is to suppress," said House of Ruth board member Melissa Walker.

Amy's Baskets is named after Amy Kiser, who lost her life to domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is a victim, House of Ruth has a 24/7 hotline.

That number is 410-889-7884.