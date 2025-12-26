Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
MarketplaceChick-fil-A Everyday Heroes

Actions

A look back at the 2025 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award

A look back at the 2025 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award
A look back at the 2025 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award
Everyday Heroes Full Screen.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It was another wonderful year of honoring people who are making a difference with the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award.

This year, we honored social groups who are going above and beyond to better the lives of those around them. Watch the video above to see a recap of the 2025 winners.

And thank you to the Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants for helping us to recognize all of the honorees.

The 2025 winners:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are