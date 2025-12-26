A look back at the 2025 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award

It was another wonderful year of honoring people who are making a difference with the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award.
This year, we honored social groups who are going above and beyond to better the lives of those around them. Watch the video above to see a recap of the 2025 winners.
And thank you to the Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants for helping us to recognize all of the honorees.
The 2025 winners:
- February - Rho Eta Zeta chapter from Anne Arundel County
- March - Laura Lathroum, the Blessings Closet and Foster the Family support group
- April - Girl Scout Troop 823
- May - The Cupcake Committee
- June - The Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group
- July - My Neighbors Foundation
- August - Janice Jackson and Women Embracing Abilities Now (W.E.A.N.)
- September - The Requity Foundation
- October - Sha'Miyae Hinton-Knight and Faithfully Gifted Hearts
- November - Anthony Williams and The Neighborhood Runners
- December - Dr. Marilyn Berchie-Gialamas and The Mommas Circle