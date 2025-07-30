My Neighbors Foundation provides financial support for student activities in the Hereford Zone

HEREFORD, Md. — Linda Price and her team of volunteers with the non-profit My Neighbors Foundation (MNF) are fundraising machines.

Last year, Price said they distributed $84,000 in funds to help support students in the Hereford Zone of Baltimore County.

Their ability to get so many donations is in part due to their many creative fundraisers, like costume-themed golf tournaments.

The other part is Price's persistence.

"No is not in my vocabulary and I don't take no," she said with a laugh.

Price is the executive director of MNF. Her refusal to accept the word no is the reason why MNF can say yes to requests for financial help with nearly any and all student activities in the Hereford Zone. Over their 20 years, the group has provided funding for things like school field trips, sports, summer camps, school supplies, clubs, etc.

Their goal is to remove financial restraints so kids can pursue their passions and talents.

"It really does make a difference when someone makes them equal on the playing field with everybody else that has that opportunity," said Cathy Aitken, a board member of MNF.

MNF works with the six schools to identify the area of greatest need. The non-profit doesn't get names, just requests to help pay for school activities for families who can't afford them.

"It's an organization that will be discreet, that will be supportive and non judgemental," said Heather Denmyer, principal at Seventh District Elementary School.

The schools also do their part to help raise funds for MNF. At Seventh District, for example, classrooms compete in a door-decorating contest. Students and staff make donations to vote for their favorite.

"It gives us an opportunity to teach children how to be apart of their community, that volunteers or provides service or gives back to a community in a way that is tangible to them," Denmyer said.

The team with MNF won't meet every student who benefits from their kindness but they're not in it for the accolades. They're fueled by knowing their efforts are knocking down barriers to create brighter futures.

"Its been a wonderful experience just knowing that we’re helping kids in need in the community, to do things that they might not have been able to do without our support," said David Cavey, a board member.

"We want kids to know we care, that our community cares," said Price.

MNF is hosting its next fundraiser at Graul's Market on Mt. Carmel Road on Saturday September 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They're having a lunchtime cookout and a portion of the day's sales at that Graul's location will be donated to them.