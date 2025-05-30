The Cupcake Committee serves up sweet acts of kindness in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Its the sweetest group of girls you'll ever meet, the Cupcake Committee.

Yes, they do bake cupcakes. But founder Tyra Sullivan says there's so much more to them than creating sweet treats.

"The word cupcake means Committed United Partnership (serving) Cuteness And Kindness Everywhere," she said.

Sullivan started the group three years ago for her daughter Ivory and her nieces, who she said were going through some hard times.

"I really just wanted to get [Ivory] together with other young girls and just bond and talk about what they were going through."

A sisterhood was born.

Sullivan helps to organize workshops for the girls, social activities like fashion shows and bake sales and community service projects.

One of their acts of service is what they call Feed Our Friends, giving out meals to the homeless during Thanksgiving.

"I’ve enjoyed feeding the homeless and seeing how we could make somebody so happy just by feeding them," said 14-year-old Madison Marshall.

"You never know what they’re going through and just by giving them food, it can help them a lot," said 12-year-old Faith Randall.

They collect donations of school supplies to give out for free and buy presents for families in need around the holidays. Each act allows the girls to see how their kindness directly impact others.

"It makes me feel good and warm inside cause I can see how giving back really affects people and their emotions and how it makes them feel," said Ivory Simmons, Tyra's daughter.

And while they're giving back, the girls are growing, maturing and gaining life skills.

"I was getting to know myself because I was shy too and I opened up a lot more," said 8-year-old Mya Marshall.

"Our young ladies need a place to be, to be seen, to be heard, to be empowered, educated," said Michelle Daniels, a supporter of the Cupcake Committee. "And to understand that their voice is important."

The Cupcake Committee does pop-up bake sales and sells merchandise to raise money for their charity projects. Follow them on Instagram to learn more on how to support the group.