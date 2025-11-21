Neighborhood Runners seeks to create healthy lifestyles and community relations in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Every Tuesday night, a small grassy lot at 400 East Biddle Street in East Baltimore turns into a party atmosphere.

At this party, attendees dress in sneakers and running shorts. They sip water and eat protein bars and socialize while stretching.

Then the group hits the streets of Baltimore, walking, jogging or running their way around the city.

"The goal was to expand the life expectancy rate in the neighborhoods that were considered food deserts, starting with my own," said Anthony Williams, the founder of Neighborhood Runners.

Anyone is welcome to join this running club, whether they've never run a day in their life or love to do marathons.

"We got moms who come out and push their kids [in strollers]. Families, husbands and wives, it's beautiful to see the people coming together and moving," said Williams.

He is intentional about the routes they take, walking and running through neighborhoods that wouldn't normally see a running club.

"You’ll get kids running out from the playground and they’ll take like 10 steps with us," said Williams. "Even some of the people along our Tuesday route and know that we’re coming, they say 'We were waiting for ya’ll to get down here.'"

"So it's really cool to see people introduced to it, and you know, that maybe years from now it will be that one kid that’s like why do I got this urge to just run? That possibly started here."

Jasmine Artis runs with her two young sons. She wanted a way to get exercise without a gym membership.

"It's very family-oriented, we’re a tight-knit community. I’ve definitely gained friendship, met so many wonderful positive people," she said.

Akeem Silva is a firefighter/EMT with Baltimore County and joined the group to stay fit. He says the camaraderie keeps him coming back week after week.

"I think what Ant does is really good for the community, helps to bring everyone together and keep the running community unified, keeps everyone supported and we just have a great time out here."

"As long as you come out and show up for yourself, that’s all that matters," Silva said.

