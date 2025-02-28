Rho Eta Zeta chapter instills leadership, sisterhood and acts of service in girls and young women

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — If you ask a member of the Rho Eta Zeta chapter what their favorite charity is to work with, you'll get a lot of different answers.

"I liked Wreaths Across America," said 16-year-old Jada Fenner. "I like Christmas so putting the wreaths on the veterans' graves was nice."

"My favorite is Gigi's Playhouse because I loved cleaning and playing with the kids there, it was awesome," said 11-year-old Zaya Mendez.

"One of my favorite charities to work with is Sara's House," said 16-year-old Kayla Brown. "We made female hygiene kits. It's just really nice to know they're able to get these products they need because of us and I'm grateful to know we're helping out people."

"We do the NAMI walk, we raised over $8,700 for their charity last year," said Sanada Spellman, third vice president of the chapter.

And the list goes on and on.

Community service is one of pillars taught to and practiced by the young members of Rho Eta Zeta Youth Auxiliaries, which is part of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. They work with girls ages four to 18.

"It keeps them humble, it keeps them appreciative and it really shows them that they can make a difference no matter how big or how small the act is," said Tameka Barber, chapter president of Zeta Phi Beta, Rho Eta Zeta chapter.

The group also learns about leadership, cultural awareness and the importance of sisterhood.

11-year-old Erin Smith is in her second year with Rho Eta Zeta. "I feel like I can get along with the girls and I'm really happy I could join," she said.

"I always have a smile on my face, I feel like I belong there," said Fenner. " I don't have to be fake or not feel like I shouldn't be there. I feel comfortable with them and express myself."

When the adult leaders see the growth in the girls, from shy and reserved to confident leaders, they know they've done their job.

"It's like a warm and fuzzy kind of thing. Like ok, what we're doing really does matter and it's worth it and you can see the fruits of your labor as they grow up," said Barber.

"I don't care what anybody says, we have the best young ladies in the world," said Spellman.

