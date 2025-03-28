Laura Lathroum builds up foster family community with support group and the "Blessings Closet"

BEL AIR, Md. — In the basement of Grace Assembly of God Church in Bel Air, there are stacks and stacks of bins filled to the brim with children's clothing. There is a bin for every gender, size and season.

It's called the Blessings Closet, started by Laura Lathroum. Foster families can come pick out clothes and accessories, for free, when they get a new placement.

"When I get that call, I can run in here," said Amanda Barry, whose family has fostered children for five years. "It just takes away this barrier to fostering. They have things here you didn’t even know you need."

Lathroum knows what its like to get that call about a new placement. She and her family fostered for five years. She said often times, the kids come in with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

"Foster parents typically spend $200-300 in 48 hours just to get everything they need," she said. " So this is a place where foster parents can come and get clothes in a pinch."

Lathroum also works with a local hub of the national non-profit called "Foster the Family". Each month, she runs a support group from Grace Assembly with foster moms. They provide dinner, childcare and a safe space to talk and share experiences.

Barry has gone to a few sessions and said it allows her to grow her support network.

"That level of community helps you walk out feeling that support and it just sets the ball rolling for a successful placement," she said.

Without a doubt, it takes a village to foster a child and Lathroum plays a large role in building up that village, through the support group, the Blessings Closet or just lending an ear.