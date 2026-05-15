Horse racing, derby cars, arts and a chili cook off are all happening in the Weekend Planner

The roller coaster weather continues and we're going back up this weekend with temperatures in the 80's, possibly 90 on Sunday!

It is Preakness Weekend in Baltimore (well, technically Laurel this year) and there are plenty of events associated with the race happening around town, like AfroPreak at Power Plant Live!.

There's also the George "Spider" Anderson Music & Arts Festival in Park Heights, home to Pimlico, which is a construction site at the moment. It starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the 4800 block of Park Heights Avenue. There will be music, food trucks, carnival games and horseback rides. Attendees are encouraged to bring their "race-day glamour" to the festival.

But if you're not into horse racing, no worries. We've got you covered with other events that have nothing to do with horses.

AAPI Celebration

When: May 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Maryland Zoo

What: The zoo is celebrating Asian American & Pacific Island Heritage Month with a day-long festival. There will be Chinese lion dancing, hula performances and a show by the UMBC Korean Dance Club. Try KPOP dancing or making origami. This event is free with zoo admission.

Bel Air Town Derby

When: May 17, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Bel Air

What: Bring the family out to this free event and watch the derby cars race down Main Street. They've added a "Super Racer" event, which will start around 11:30 a.m. FYI: Main Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Arbutus Arts Festival

When: May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: East Drive, Arbutus

What: This is the 53rd year for this festival, where hundreds of craft and food vendors come together for a day of fun. There's also a beer garden where you can enjoy a drink while listening to live music.

Fire Hero Chili Cookoff

When: May 17, 12 p.m.

Where: Wanna Smash Bar and Grill, O'Donnell Street in Canton

What: This is a fundraiser benefitting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. It's both a chili competition and a block party, with a silent auction. 18 restaurants and chefs are competing for bragging rights. To purchase tickets, click here.