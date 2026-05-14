A cooler day with clouds

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A cooler day is expected with persistent cloud cover over the region. Temperatures should remain in the 60s this afternoon. Warming up this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and 90° on Sunday! This will kick off our first heatwave of the season as a stretch of abnormally hot air extends into the first half of next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.