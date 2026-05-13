AfroPreak, watch parties, and more keep Preakness spirit alive in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — With Pimlico Race Course under major construction, this year’s 151st running of the Preakness Stakes, will be held at Laurel Park. Attendance is capped at just 4,800 people, tickets are already sold out, and there will be no infield entertainment.

Still, many fans say that’s not stopping the fun.

“AfroPreak is in high demand. Once we posted it, it was reposted a thousand times and that speaks volumes to the brand," said Derrick Chase, partner at Chase Executive Holdings and co-founder of AfroPreak.

AfroPreak, is a fashion-forward celebration of music, culture, and horse racing. This year, the event will be held at Power Plant Live!.

“We have great activations here with a karaoke bar. We've designated a VIP lounge for our guests. We're going to have great music on the stage, so everything you would typically get in the AfroPreak lounge at Pimlico, you're going to get here.” said LaRian Finney, managing partner of The Finn Group and co-founder of AFROPreak. “We will have all the races shown on the screen behind us. You have the ability to bet on the races.”

The event is a collaboration between Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, the Office of the First Lady of Maryland’s month-long Preakness initiative, The Finn Group, and DCHASE Presents.

Edward Evans, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, says the partnership is the perfect way to keep the tradition going in Baltimore.

“You had the iconic AfroPreak,” Evans said. “It all made sense for us to say why not bring that energy into the city where it could be brought out for everyone to see and enjoy, so it really made sense for us as a partnership," Evans said.

“What we have here is an international jewel. We call it the Super Bowl of horse racing,” Chase said. “To create that bridge and make sure everybody feels included in the process, we’ll bend over backwards for that. It's about the celebration of the diaspora experience of African people, and that is for everyone."

Organizers say excitement around AFROPreak continues to grow.

“It’s become a tradition within the horse racing industry,” Finney added. “We’re getting calls from around the country. When you can create a tradition, you do it at a high level. We’re excited about that. We’re very honored and proud that the community has stepped in to support us.”

Beyond AfroPreak, several other events are helping Marylanders celebrate race weekend.

PREAKNESS EVENTS:

BLACK EYED SUZY PARTY

Cece's Roland Park at The Village of Cross Keys

Friday, May 15

PREAKNESS 151 WATCH PARTY

Maryland Horse Library & Education Center

Saturday, May 16

OFF TO THE RACES WATCH PARTY

The Point Towson

Saturday, May 16

AFROPREAK

Power Plant Live!

Saturday, May 16

GEORGE “SPIDER” ANDERSON MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

Park Heights Avenue

Saturday, May 16

VOLO PREAKNESS WATCH PARTY

Club Volo Brewers Hill

Saturday, May 16