Your Voice, Your Stories: Copper thieves knocking people offline and overgrown cemetery concerns

This week's Your Voice, Your Stories highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

We start with a Matter for Mallory, who looked into copper wire thefts surging in Cecil County, repeatedly knocking out phone and internet service and frustrating residents.

Copper thieves keep knocking Cecil County residents offline

Next, Blair Sabol went to Catonsville after a viewer reached out and asked us to see years of neglect at Western Star Cemetery.

Families frustrated after historic cemetery in Catonsville left overgrown

Brunch all day? Kara Burnett takes us to Sunday Social where they serve brunch all day. And behind the menu is not one, but two Chopped champions.

Brunch all day? This new Baltimore restaurant says yes. Sunday Social opens with two Chopped champions

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