Annapolis unveils parking reforms aimed at reducing fines and improving customer experience

ANNAPOLIS — Annapolis leaders are proposing a series of parking reforms, including easier payment options, changes to fines and citations, and a new pay-on-exit system at one city garage, to make parking simpler and more user-friendly.

The recommendations will be presented to Annapolis' Transportation Committee during a public meeting Sept. 16, marking the next step in the city's effort to overhaul its parking system.

Nearly 40% of complaints handled by the City's Ombudsman involve parking issues. That led the city to create a parking reform workgroup in June 2026.

The group's Phase I report outlines 12 recommendations designed to improve how the city's parking system operates while preserving a key source of funding for transit, parking garages and infrastructure projects.

While the full reform plan is not expected to be completed until 2027, officials say several changes could happen sooner.

One of the biggest changes would be at the Mills Hillman Garage, where the city plans to move from a prepaid system to a pay-on-exit model. Officials say drivers would pay only for the time they use, reducing citations tied to overstaying prepaid parking sessions.

The city is also exploring a single parking app that could be used across garages, metered spaces and residential parking programs, replacing the current mix of systems.

Other recommendations include consolidating parking operations under one vendor, creating a more formal process for reviewing and waiving citations, and establishing a unified enforcement model for parking regulations.

After the Sept. 16 committee presentation, the city plans to launch a public engagement phase that will include surveys and a virtual community meeting for residents and business owners before a final action plan goes before the Annapolis City Council.

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