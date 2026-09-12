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Overnight lane closures expected on portions of Pulaski Highway for repaving work

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A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
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ABINGDON, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface sections of Pulaski Highway between Long Bar Harbor Road and Creswell Road eastern Harford County beginning as soon as Sunday night, September 13.

The work will continue through late October, weather permitting.

Crews will work 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Sundays–Thursdays to patch asphalt, resurface the pavement, and apply new pavement markings.

During work hours, single- and double-lane closures will be in effect overnight where necessary.

In case of inclement weather, paving work will continue the next possible weeknight.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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