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Police seek help identifying child found alone in Baltimore

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Baltimore County Police Department
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Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. — A child was found alone in Baltimore County Saturday morning, and police are asking the public for help identifying the child.

Baltimore County Police posted the child's picture on social media around 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, after the child was found in the area of Delbert and Boston Avenue in the 21222 zip code.

Police said they do not know the child's name or age.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-887-7320.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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