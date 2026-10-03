Your Voice, Your Stories: Copper thefts, Maryland soldiers, and Valor

This week, WMAR-2 News took you across Maryland, from Cecil County to Dundalk and Howard County, for stories about the issues and people making a difference in our communities.

In Cecil County, Mallory Sofastaii showed how copper thefts have become an almost daily problem for Verizon crews, sometimes knocking residents and businesses offline. A new Maryland law that took effect Oct. 1 makes it harder to sell stolen telecommunications equipment and adds penalties for damaging that infrastructure.

Copper thefts plague Cecil County. New Maryland law makes stolen cable harder to sell

In Dundalk, Cyera Williams was there as more than 300 Maryland Army National Guard soldiers prepared to deploy to East Africa. The soldiers will support regional security and counterterrorism efforts, while families at home prepare for months apart.

300 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy to East Africa

In Howard County, firefighters have a new four-legged member of their peer support team. Valor is a specially trained facility dog who visits fire stations with his handler, sometimes following difficult calls, to provide support and comfort to firefighters.

Howard County Fire and Rescue welcomes newest peer support dog, Valor

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.