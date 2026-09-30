Howard County Fire and Rescue welcomes newest peer support dog, Valor

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services has welcomed its newest four-legged friend. Meet Valor, the agency's newest peer support facility dog.

The pup completed his training in August and is partnered with Rick High, a specialist with the department's peer support team and 21-year veteran of the department.

"We help out with the behavioral health and mental wellness for the department. We found that the old school toughened it out or even just, you know," High said. "Pushing things down did not work well. That doesn't work well with anyone."

High and Valor visit fire stations, sometimes after a bad call to offer support and comfort to firefighters.

"People love this job and it's the best job in the world. However, we do carry a lot with us, and as my wife would say, you can't pour from an empty cup," High said.

Valor came to the department through the Maryland-based non-profit Hero Dogs, which pairs service and therapy dogs with veterans and facilities. The golden and Labrador retriever mix's training helps him identify firefighters who are stressed and provide comfort.

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