Ravens select Gwyn as their starting center for Week 1 at Indianapolis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are set to start Jovaughn Gwyn at center in this weekend's opener at Indianapolis.

Coach Jesse Minter announced that Monday. Baltimore lost standout center Tyler Linderbaum to free agency, and Danny Pinter injured a leg last month.

“Jovaughn Gwyn will start at center for us,” Minter said. “A lot of confidence in him. This is a guy that I think that when opportunity knocks, ready to take advantage, and he’s done a really good job. He’s obviously repped a lot with our starters over the last couple weeks, and I would say that’s a Week 1 decision — not necessarily a permanent decision.”

The Ravens also have Ethan Pocic as an option.

Gwyn is entering his fourth season in the NFL after three with Atlanta. This will be his first career start. Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was with the Falcons before coming to Baltimore this offseason.

“(Gwyn) came here knowing that there was an opportunity and has been in a competition all the way back from the second he signed,” Minter said. “Has just taken advantage of getting a lot of reps. He’s been training for this moment for the last few years under these O-line coaches that we have, so there is some familiarity there and a comfort there amongst the coaches.”

