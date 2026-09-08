Founding Farmers moving HQ to Maryland, creating 90 jobs in Prince George's County

Founding Farmers, the farmer-owned restaurant group known for its Mid-Atlantic restaurants, has moved its headquarters to Maryland and plans to create more than 90 full-time jobs by the end of next year.

Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday that the company has relocated its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to a 17,000-square-foot facility in District Heights. Founding Farmers purchased the property at 8100 Cryden Way in 2024 to expand its commercial kitchen operations.

The Prince George's County facility is now fully operational and produces food and beverages for the company's restaurants, catering business, and events division. Operations include house-roasted coffee, handcrafted chocolates, fresh-baked pastries, and other scratch-made products.

According to the governor's office, the expansion is expected to create more than 90 full-time positions by the end of 2027.

Founding Farmers employs more than 1,400 people across the Mid-Atlantic and operates eight restaurant locations, a catering company and a distillery. American family farmers, including members of the North Dakota Farmers Union, own a majority stake in the company.

The District Heights facility centralizes portions of the company's production and administrative operations, including catering services, culinary classes, holiday offerings and its customer contact center. Company leaders say the space will also support plans for a future direct-to-consumer online marketplace.

To support the project, Founding Farmers is eligible for a $375,000 conditional loan through the state's Advantage Maryland program and a matching $375,000 conditional loan through Prince George's County's Economic Development Incentive Fund.

"We're all-in for Maryland, and we're thrilled to have our District Heights headquarters," Founding Farmers co-founder Dan Simons said in a statement. "The employee base is strong, the long-term investment thesis in the area is compelling, and the proximity to the Beltway is an essential ingredient for our expansion recipe."

Gov. Moore called the expansion a sign of Maryland's efforts to attract and retain businesses while growing the state's economy.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.