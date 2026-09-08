25 years after 9/11: Remembrance events planned across Maryland

As the nation prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, communities across Maryland are planning ceremonies, vigils and other events to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel County 9/11 Memorial Service

When: Sept. 11, 9 a.m.

Where: Anne Arundel County 9/11 Memorial, 8495 Veterans Highway, Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Police Departments will host a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The event will honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and recognize the lasting service and sacrifice of first responders.

2026 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run

When: Sept. 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis

Runners, walkers and ruckers are invited to take part in this community 5K commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and honoring the victims, first responders and service members impacted by the attacks.

Baltimore City:

World Trade Center Memorial of Maryland

When: Sept. 11, 8:46 a.m.

Where: Inner Harbor, Baltimore

The World Trade Center Memorial of Maryland serves as a place of reflection and remembrance for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, including the 69 Marylanders who lost their lives. Inspired by steel recovered from the World Trade Center, the memorial is designed so Baltimore's World Trade Center acts as a sundial each Sept. 11, marking the timeline of the day's events.

Baltimore County:

Remembering 9/11: 25 Years Later

When: Sept. 8-15

Where: CCBC Catonsville, Dundalk and Essex campuses

CCBC is hosting a weeklong series of events marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Activities include memorial ceremonies, panel discussions, service projects, reflection opportunities and interactive displays designed to honor the victims of 9/11, recognize first responders and explore the lasting impact of the attacks on the nation.

15th Annual Path of Honor

When: Sept. 10-14

Where: Putty Hill Avenue, Parkville

The Path of Honor returns for its 15th year, featuring 2,977 American flags placed along Putty Hill Avenue to represent each life lost in the Sept. 11 attacks. The display also includes flags honoring FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers and the 158 Maryland service members killed in the global war on terrorism.

25 Years Later: A Community Remembers 9/11

When: Sept. 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, 5200 Southwestern Blvd., Arbutus

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department will host a community remembrance marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The evening includes a 343 Flag Honor Walk and candlelight vigil honoring the 343 FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11, followed by a remembrance ceremony featuring stories, reflection and tributes to the victims, first responders and military personnel affected by the attacks. The free event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Parkville 9/11 Candlelight Vigil

When: Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m.

Where: 2531 Putty Hill Ave., Parkville

An annual candlelight vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The program includes special guests, honor guards, pipe and drums, a Towers in Light display, and the reading of the names of 86 Marylanders killed on Sept. 11 and 158 Marylanders who died in the war on terrorism.

Carroll County:

Carroll County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

When: Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Carroll County Public Safety Training Center, Westminster

Carroll County will hold a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the county's 9/11 Memorial, which features a steel beam recovered from Ground Zero. The event is open to the public and will honor the victims of 9/11, as well as the sacrifices of first responders, civilians and military personnel.

Cecil County:

Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial

When: Sept. 10, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: North East Public Library, North East

The Hope and Peace Foundation's 9/11 Rolling Memorial will be on display, honoring the 69 Marylanders killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and the 158 service members who later died in the War on Terror. Visitors can view the memorial and other 9/11-related artifacts throughout the event.

We Remember: Voices of 9/11

When: Sept. 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: North East Public Library, North East

This special program features a screening of We Remember: Voices of 9/11, a documentary sharing the stories of a FDNY firefighter, a 9/11 survivor, a Gold Star mother and a member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1. The event explores the lasting impact of Sept. 11 through firsthand accounts of service, sacrifice, resilience and loss. Registration is required.

Harford County:

Harford County 9/11 Memorial Event

When: Sept. 11, 9 to 10 a.m.

Where: Harford County Fairgrounds Equestrian Center, Bel Air

Harford County will host a public memorial honoring first responders, victims and their families and will feature a procession of fire trucks, police vehicles and emergency response vehicles from across the county. Students from Havre de Grace High School will perform musical selections.

15th Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Ride

When: Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Darlington

The Patriot Day Ride brings together hundreds of motorcyclists and community members to remember the victims of the September 11 attacks. The event includes moments of silence marking key events from 9/11, a reading of the names of Marylanders killed in the attacks, and a 29-mile police-escorted ride through the region. Proceeds benefit America's 9/11 Living Classroom.

Rock to Remember – 9/11 Unity Concert

When: Sept. 12, 4 to 11 p.m.

Where: Barrel House Live, Fallston

This concert event brings the community together through an evening of live music, remembrance, and reflection. Featuring performances from local bands as well as Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial, a Towers in Light display, and artifacts connected to Sept. 11. Tickets are $20.

Howard County:

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: Sept. 11, 8:46 a.m.

Where: Garden of Hope, Centennial Park South, Ellicott City

Howard County officials, first responders and residents are invited to gather for a wreath-laying ceremony. It will honor all those who lost their lives on 9/11, including four Howard County residents killed in the attacks.

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