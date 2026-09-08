Ravens roll out kickoff week events across Maryland ahead of season opener

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are marking the start of the 2026 NFL season with a series of events across Maryland leading up to Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Activities scheduled throughout the week include community appearances, a Purple Friday stop on the Eastern Shore and a watch party at M&T Bank Stadium.

Among the events, Ravens staff will paint large team logos at Federal Hill Park and Baltimore City Hall on Sept. 9. A day later, the team will host "Pages & Purple" at M&T Bank Stadium, bringing together fans and author B.K. Borison for a book-themed event.

The Ravens' Purple Friday celebration returns Sept. 11 with a stop in Salisbury before the Stephen Decatur and Wicomico high school football game. Ravens Cheerleaders, the Marching Ravens and mascot Poe are expected to take part in the festivities.

The week wraps up Sept. 13 with a watch party at M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens open their regular season on the road against the Colts. Team officials say tickets for the event are sold out.

The Ravens have also partnered with Chick-fil-A Baltimore on a football season promotion running through Sept. 12 at participating locations.

A full schedule of events is available here.

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