Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department to host a community remembrance on 25th anniversary of September 11th

ARBUTUS, Md. — On the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a community remembrance.

"25 Years Later - A Community Remembers 9/11" brings together residents, first responders, and community leaders to honor the victims and families forever impacted by the attacks.

The free event pays tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with special recognition given to the 343 firefighters of the Fire Department of New York who died during the collapse of the World Trade Center Towers.

Friday's event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the East Drive and Sulphur Spring Road in Arbutus. Participants will take part in a 343 Flag Honor Walk and Candlelight Vigil.

They need 343 community members to carry an American flag through Arbutus and place it on the fire department property in memory of those firefighters who never came home. There will also be 343 candles.

A remembrance ceremony will take place at the fire department at 7:30 p.m. and will feature special guests with personal connections to September 11, including those who lost someone in the attacks.

The ceremony will conclude at 8:30 p.m. with two beams of light representing the Twin Towers, surrounded by the 343 flags and candles.

The event is happening rain or shine.