Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Recap: Ravens attack multiple positions of need, look to add more through free agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been an eventful month for Ravens fans going into the draft.

With no big moves in the beginning of April, the Ravens made a splash at the wide receiver position by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $18 million deal.

But it wasn't until the day of the draft that the Ravens made a move that all fans were waiting for.

After two years of negotiating, quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a 5-year, $260 million deal, making him the highest paid player in the NFL.

With the signing of Jackson, the Ravens were able to attack other positions in the draft, not needing to take a quarterback.

Now that all the selections have been made, we look at the official Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft class.

1. Zay Flowers, Round 1, Pick 22, wide receiver out of Boston College.

Flowers finished his college career with 3,056 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

With the 22nd pick, we have selected WR Zay Flowers‼️





2. Trent Simpson, Linebacker, Round 3, pick 86, Clemson

Simpson finished his career at Clemson with 12.5 sacks and 166 tackles.

He spoke on how much he looks forward to playing with Roquan Smith and Patrick.

With our third-round pick, we’ve selected LB Trenton Simpson from Clemson!





3. Tavius Robinson, Outside Linebacker, Round 4, Pick 124, Ole Miss.

Robinson tallied 11.5 sacks and 90 total tackles during his career at Ole Miss.

He joins Baltimore's other young edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

With our fourth-round pick, we have selected OLB Tavius Robinson from Ole Miss!





4. Kyu Blu Kelly, Cornerback, Round 5, Pick 157, Stanford.

Ravens took a while but they finally addressed the need for cornerbacks in the fifth round.

He tallied 26 solo tackles and 6 pass deflections last year with Stanford.

This could be one of many moves to help replenish the secondary.

With our 5th-round pick, we have selected CB Kyu Blu Kelly from Stanford!

Welcome to Baltimore, @kbk1kyu!





5. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Tackle, Round 6, Pick 199, Oregon.

Ravens utilize their final pick to add depth to their offensive line.

He joins a line that recently lost Ben Cleveland.

We've selected OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu from Oregon with pick No. 199!

6. Andrew Vorhees, Offensive Lineman, Round 7, Pick 229, USC.

After having no seventh-round picks the Ravens traded back into the draft to select Andrew Vorhees.

They traded their 2024 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for their seventh-round pick to select Vorhees.

Vorhees tore his ACL during the NFL Combine.

A letter was sent to all NFL teams from Vorhees' doctor stating that he will make a full recovery.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are not expecting Vorhees to play this year, similar to David Ojabo's draft situation in 2022.