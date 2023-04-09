Ravens agree to one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will add WR Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster.

President and General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Sunday that the team agreed in principle to a one-year contract with Beckham Jr.

According to the NFL, the one-year contract is worth up to $18 million.

Beckham Jr. posted the announcement on Instagram with his son, Zydn, posing in a Ravens jersey.

This will be the ninth NFL season for Beckham Jr., after not playing during the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

He previously played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.