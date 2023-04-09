Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Ravens agree to one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Alex Menendez/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconsciousness, police and airline officials said Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 19:16:09-04

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will add WR Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster.

President and General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Sunday that the team agreed in principle to a one-year contract with Beckham Jr.

According to the NFL, the one-year contract is worth up to $18 million.

Beckham Jr. posted the announcement on Instagram with his son, Zydn, posing in a Ravens jersey.

This will be the ninth NFL season for Beckham Jr., after not playing during the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

He previously played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices