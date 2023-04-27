Watch Now
Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to 5-year contract extension

(AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a deal, per NFL Insider Ian Rappaport.

Jackson, who took to Twitter stating he requested a trade in March, has been at a negotiating stalemate with the Ravens for months.

But now they've agreed on a 5-year contract extension.

Reports were buzzing saying that Jackson and the Ravens were making progress on a new deal.

This deal comes after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed his deal, making him the highest paid quarterback in the league.

This is only one of many moves the Ravens could make before or during the draft.

