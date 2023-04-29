Watch Now
Ravens draft LB Trenton Simpson with third-round pick

Associated Press
Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 28, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Ravens add another piece to their defense.

With the 86th pick in the third-round of the draft, the Ravens drafted inside linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Simpson is 6-foot-3 and 240-pounds. He was second on the team with 77 tackles.

The Clemson product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds.

He joins a Ravens defense that includes veteran linebacker Roquan Smith.

Simpson is the team's second selection, as they drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round.

