Ravens draft LB Trenton Simpson with third-round pick

BALTIMORE — The Ravens add another piece to their defense.

With the 86th pick in the third-round of the draft, the Ravens drafted inside linebacker Trenton Simpson.

With the 86th overall pick the #Ravens select Trenton Simpson, inside linebacker from Clemson. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 29, 2023

Simpson is 6-foot-3 and 240-pounds. He was second on the team with 77 tackles.

The Clemson product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds.

He joins a Ravens defense that includes veteran linebacker Roquan Smith.

Simpson is the team's second selection, as they drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round.

RELATED: Ravens select WR Zay Flowers with first round pick in NFL Draft

