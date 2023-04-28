Watch Now
Ravens select WR Zay Flowers with first round pick in NFL Draft

Associated Press
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson gets a new weapon.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Zay Flowers, a wide receiver from Boston College, with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Flowers is 5-foot-9 with 4.42 speed.

Flowers now joins a revamped receiving room that includes the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman.

Last season, Flowers finished with 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The wideout also becomes the first receiver in Boston College history to be drafted in the first round.

This story will continue to be updated.

