Ravens select WR Zay Flowers with first round pick in NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson gets a new weapon.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Zay Flowers, a wide receiver from Boston College, with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Wow. The #Ravens get a first-round wide receiver and select Boston College's Zay Flowers 22nd overall. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 28, 2023

Flowers is 5-foot-9 with 4.42 speed.

Flowers now joins a revamped receiving room that includes the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman.

Last season, Flowers finished with 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The wideout also becomes the first receiver in Boston College history to be drafted in the first round.

