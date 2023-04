KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ravens are adding another pass rusher to their already young defensive line.

They selected linebacker Tavius Robinson from Ole Miss with the 124th pick in the fourth round.

Another player to get after the QB! pic.twitter.com/hymMOWxcao — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023

Robinson finished his career at Ole Miss with 11.5 sacks and 90 tackles.

The Ravens have already added wide receiver Zay Flowers and linebacker Trent Simpson.