Anne Arundel schools superintendent seeks community input on AI policy and electronic devices ban plan

GLEN BURNIE, Md — Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell is seeking feedback from the community on a proposed electronic devices ban and the use of artificial intelligence in schools.

Tuesday marked the first public session where the superintendent heard directly from the community.

Starting this week, Bedell is hosting Community Connection Sessions at various high schools throughout the county to hear directly from teachers, parents and community members about how they feel on these issues.

The Anne Arundel County School Board introduced a new policy to create parameters around the use of AI in schools.

The school board is also looking to ban the use of cell phones, smart watches and other electronic devices during the school day. Both issues have sparked a lot of conversation in the community.

"Too many times people feel that things are being done to them and when I hear over and over people say when we're putting a policy together, they'll come to a school board meeting and say we didn't know about it. We didn't have any opportunity to weigh in," Dr. Bedell said.

The event split parents and community members up into small groups, giving each person an opportunity to express their thoughts around the idea of artificial intelligence inside the schools, a topic that has many strong opinions on both sides.

"I wanted to make sure that we got out into the community to look people in the face in the go and have some intimate time with them to say to them we really do want your we really do want your thoughts," Dr. Bedell said.

Dr. Bedell said he wants students to be prepared for a future that includes AI.

"So we want our kids to be excellent users over AI rather than AI being excellent users of them and so these conversations are gonna help us figure out how do we strike a balance among along with the traditional aspect of how we need to conduct schooling but also helping to get our kids ready for this world that they're gonna be graduating into where they're gonna have to interface with it."

The small groups also discussed the personal electronics ban that will begin next school year and what that will look like.

"We only have the kids from 19.3% of the week I need the 19.3% dedicated to us focusing on teaching and learning they have 81% of the time when they can decide how they wanna leverage their technology but while they're in our schools and that's what the law is saying, we need our kids to engage in collaboration," Dr. Bedell said.

He says it is very important for parents and the community to come to these meetings, so the school system has a better understanding of the expectations for educating students in Anne Arundel County.

"We need people to come out. But when we we want, we want to hear from people and I just hope that you all will be able to help convey with the other remaining ones families come out. The district is asking for your thoughts on these things that are highly controversial," Dr. Bedell said.

The next sessions will be held at on the following dates:

Monday, November 2: Glen Burnie High School

Thursday, November 5: Northeast High School

Tuesday, November 10: Arundel High School

Thursday, November 12: Southern High School

Tuesday, November 17, Annapolis High School

Thursday, November 19: Meade High School

Each session is scheduled for 6-8pm on the dates listed.

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