Howard County's charter amendment would expand affordable housing funding, but only for buyers

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County voters will decide on a ballot measure this election that would expand the county's ability to help fund affordable housing projects in the future through a charter amendment.

But a small wording change made by the County Council earlier this year means not all projects will be eligible.

In back-to-back ceremonies this week, Enterprise Community Development unveiled two more affordable housing developments in Columbia: The Vision at Parkway and Legacy at Cedar Lane, representing a major step forward in the county's efforts to focus on affordable housing.

"We are doubling the number of affordable homes that are available, but they're mixed-income communities, which is what Columbia was built on: To be inclusive," Janine Lind said.

According to Lind, the group's president, the organization has two more similar projects in Columbia that will be built over the next couple of years, for a total of five.

But those projects won't benefit if "Question B" passes this election; Only those looking to buy at more affordable rates would.

The ballot measure would change the county's charter, allowing it to tap into capital funds for affordable housing projects for sale, even if the county does not own them, as the charter currently requires. It would only require the Howard County Housing Commission, or another entity controlled by the HCHC, to own it instead.

It also establishes that the for-sale housing units to remain "affordable" over the time the county repays the bonds for the project, about 20-30 years.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball tells WMAR-2 News the focus of the measure is to create a pathway toward more affordable homeownership for both young families and older generations looking to downsize.

"So many people from around the world wanna live here because of the quality of life that we've built," Ball said. "We wanna make sure that people can also age here, that people can grow their families here, and that the next generation of homeowners have an opportunity here."

The county is still putting up money for multi-family affordable housing projects. On Tuesday, Ball announced it would commit an additional $600,000 for Enterprise's Fall River Terrace project, anticipated to close and begin construction next year.

Janssen Evelyn, who's running unopposed for the District 4 seat, has been critical of the ballot measure change.

"It would have been so beneficial. It would have been a game changer," he said. "That's the reason why the legislation was initially introduced."

Though he still encourages voters to vote "yes" on Question B.

"While it's been... defanged, it's still an important measure," Evelyn said. "I'm pretty sure that the future council will look at that with a whole new eye and with a lot more vigor."

As of Monday, state data show about 8.3% of eligible voters in Howard County have cast their ballots during early voting so far.

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