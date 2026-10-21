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Maryland fires head football coach Mike Locksley, per reports

Mike Locksley
Jay LaPrete/AP
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley reacts to his players leaving the field against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Mike Locksley
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COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has fired head football coach Mike Locksley, according to ESPN.

The news comes as the Terrapins sit winless in the Big Ten, with a 2-5 overall record. Locksley was 10-21 since the start of 2024, and 39-54 overall in his Maryland tenure.

ESPN reports that Maryland called for a team meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to inform the team of the change.

Locksley's contract was up in 2028, per ESPN, meaning he will be owed a buyout of about $10 million.

Assistant Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who has strong ties to the area, will be named interim coach, sources told ESPN.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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