Maryland fires head football coach Mike Locksley, per reports

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has fired head football coach Mike Locksley, according to ESPN.

The news comes as the Terrapins sit winless in the Big Ten, with a 2-5 overall record. Locksley was 10-21 since the start of 2024, and 39-54 overall in his Maryland tenure.

ESPN reports that Maryland called for a team meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to inform the team of the change.

Locksley's contract was up in 2028, per ESPN, meaning he will be owed a buyout of about $10 million.

Assistant Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who has strong ties to the area, will be named interim coach, sources told ESPN.

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