BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland's first state-sanctioned season of girls flag football concluded at M&T Bank Stadium with the inaugural MPSSAA Girls Flag Football Championships.

Three championship games representing the state's three classifications brought together teams that earned their way to the final stage. But for the players and coaches involved, the significance of the season stretched beyond wins, losses and trophies.

Girls flag football had been played in Maryland for several years before becoming a state-sanctioned sport, operating separately from traditional high school athletic programs.

State sanctioning changed that. Success on the field could now result in a championship trophy for a school while giving the sport a level of recognition it had not previously received.

"I think flag football, girls flag football has been an underdog for years," Northern senior flag football player Mya Summers said. "A lot of us have been playing, I've been playing going on seven years and a lot of us have been playing for a long time and it just hasn't been recognized and it's starting to get recognized now and we're making our mark."

While championship trophies and medals will serve as reminders of the inaugural season, those who have been around the sport believe its long-term impact could be even greater.

"I don't think they understand the history that they just made," Calvert flag football head coach Mike Free said. "Two years ago when they decided to sanction the sport, I knew what we had in the school system. I knew the girls that played travel football and I just envisioned this."

Free expects the sport to continue expanding.

"The sport is going to keep growing and keep growing and keep growing and hopefully we can help, in one way or the other, lead this sport into bigger and better things," he said. "I would hope that they go down as kind of like a bit of an inspiration to the future."

That history is something Katie Taylor believes is important to preserve.

Taylor, a Senior Lecturer in Sociology of Sport at Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom, released the book "Gridiron Invasion: The Hidden History of Women's Football" over the summer. Her work examines the long and often overlooked history of women and girls playing football, dating back as far as the late 1800s.

Taylor hopes Maryland's players, coaches and others involved in the sport save memorabilia from the inaugural state-sanctioned season so there is a record of its beginnings.

"Part of the challenge I've had putting together this history is that people didn't keep records," Taylor said. "People didn't keep things associated with teams and leagues when they first started. I mostly got newspaper reports. But if you can keep all those sorts of things, they'll be a nice clear history and a nice record of the people who really helped the sport develop in the area."

For the players who competed this season, that means they will always have been part of the ground floor of Maryland's state-sanctioned girls flag football era.

Not everyone who participated in the inaugural season will have the opportunity to play the sport for their high school for all four years. For upperclassmen who were there at the beginning, however, there is satisfaction in knowing younger players will have that chance.

"It not being a school sport felt like it wasn't even a real sport to people," Northern senior flag football player Myranda Stubbs said. "They didn't even know what it was. So finally being recognized, it sucks that it took until my senior year for it to be fully sanctioned, but I'm happy I got this opportunity and I'm happy for the kids that are younger than me."

In the 1A/2A championship, Calvert defeated Middletown 34-20.

In the 2A/3A championship, Northern defeated Linganore 27-13.

In the 3A/4A championship, Urbana defeated Clarksburg 14-6.

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