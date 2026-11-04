Reports: Ravens trading for veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

The Baltimore Ravens are getting some help at quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a trade to acquire QB Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals.

The move comes days before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

The trade would give the team a healthy veteran QB in the aftermath of Lamar Jackson's thumb injury and Tyler Huntley's toe injury that Schefter and Rapoport reported will be season-ending.

The trade is expected to be completed this weekend which means that Joe Fagnano will still be the starter for Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brissett could make his first start as the Ravens' quarterback on November 16 when they host the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Brissett, 33, is an 11-year veteran who started the first eight games of this season for the Cardinals. He's thrown for 1,719 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions this season. The Ravens will be his seventh different team in the NFL.

Brissett was benched by the Cardinals this week and lost his starting spot to Gardner Minshew II with rookie Carson Beck as the backup which bumped Brissett down to third-string.

Brissett is reunited with quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork who coached him last season in Arizona and in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns.