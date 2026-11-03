Ravens dealing with injuries at quarterback, kicker entering short week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are trying to move forward from a third straight loss that dropped them to 4-4, but they'll have to do it without Lamar Jackson.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson has not undergone surgery yet on his injured right thumb. The Ravens could have a more definitive timetable for the quarterback's long-term status sometime this week. Minter said on Sunday that Jackson will go on injured reserve, although it's a matter of if he could return this season.

Baltimore is also determining the severity of Tyler Huntley's toe injury. Minter said Huntley probably will not play Thursday against the Jaguars.

Minter was noncommittal about who would start at quarterback but said Joe Fagnano has a chance to play despite dealing with injuries of his own.

“Yeah, we're working through some things, but to Joe's credit, he's kind of fighting through a couple things he's dealing with,” Minter said. “But expect him to have a chance to play on Thursday.”

The Ravens are also making a change at kicker.

After Tyler Loop missed his fourth field goal of the season Sunday, Minter revealed that Loop has been dealing with an injury that could result in a move to injured reserve. The Ravens' injury report on Monday Loop has a right groin injury.

“Tyler has been dealing with something,” Minter said. “Potentially may go on IR with a little bit of an injury. So we'll see how that shakes out. Dealing with something small that kind of became a little bit more and leave it at that.”

Jake Moody, who is currently on the practice squad, will handle the kicking duties Thursday, according to Minter.

Baltimore could also get some help back on the offensive line.

Rookie right guard Vega Ioane said he feels confident he could return this week after missing Sunday's game with a knee injury. Ioane also acknowledged that the offensive line's performance Sunday fell short of the group's expectations.

“We know it's not our standard,” Ioane said. “All the guys in the room know that. I'll be the first one to say it. You ain't got to hear from nobody else. We already know ourselves, and we take a lot of pride in going out there, protect the QB. Some games it doesn't go like that, but I have big faith in our O-line.”

The Ravens also signed quarterback Austin Reed to the practice squad Monday. Reed was with Baltimore in August and spent the preseason with the team.

Baltimore is scheduled to hold its only practice of the week Tuesday, followed by a walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday's kickoff against the Jaguars.

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