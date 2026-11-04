Reports: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley out for season with turf toe as Joe Fagnano prepares to start

Baltimore Ravens backup QB, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is out for the season due to a turf toe injury. That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Huntley left Sunday’s loss to Buffalo before halftime and had already been ruled out for Thursday night against Jacksonville.

His season-ending injury leaves the Ravens with an inexperienced quarterback room as they prepare for the Jaguars.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is expected to make his first NFL start Thursday. He made Baltimore’s roster out of training camp and has yet to start a regular-season game.

Fagnano is dealing with an injury of his own. His right ankle was heavily taped and he wore a boot during practice, but he said he is good to go.

Ravens rookie Joe Fagnano to start Thursday night amid quarterback injuries

The Ravens are already without Lamar Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and needs surgery on his right thumb.

Baltimore has added two quarterbacks this week to provide depth. Austin Reed, who spent the preseason with the Ravens, was signed to the practice squad Monday. Kedon Slovis was signed off the Packers’ practice squad Tuesday.

Slovis has some familiarity with Baltimore’s offense through quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who coached him last season in Arizona.

Despite the lack of NFL experience in the quarterback room, head coach Jesse Minter said Fagnano’s preseason performance gives the Ravens confidence heading into Thursday night.

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