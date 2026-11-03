Ravens rookie Joe Fagnano to start Thursday night amid quarterback injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens’ quarterback room looks much different than it did just a few days ago.

Lamar Jackson is headed for thumb surgery and injured reserve, while Tyler Huntley’s toe injury is set to keep him out on a short week.

That leaves undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in line to start Thursday night.

Fagnano, who made the team out of training camp, was also banged up during Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.

His right ankle was heavily taped and he wore a boot during practice, but Fagnano said he is good to go.

For the rookie, the opportunity is a special one.

“Yeah, it’s special. That’s really the only word I can think about,” Fagnano said. “You work a lot to get into this position. It’s unfortunate to see what happened to Lamar and Snoop [Huntley]. So that part’s tough, but I’ve had talks with them. It’s truly a next man up mentality, and my job now is just to play the best of my ability.”

Behind Fagnano are two newer faces.

Austin Reed, who spent the preseason with Baltimore, was signed to the practice squad Monday. The Ravens then signed Kedon Slovis off the Packers’ practice squad Tuesday.

Slovis has previous experience with Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who coached him last season in Arizona.

Although the three quarterbacks do not have much collective NFL experience, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter believes Fagnano’s performance during the preseason gives Baltimore reason for confidence.

“He’s cool, calm and collected; [he] doesn’t really get rattled, has a really good demeanor [and] played in a bunch of games in college. So, you certainly feel good about it,” Minter said. “I thought we operated really well when he was in there in the preseason, just from time on the play clock and penalties and substitutions. So, I am excited to see him go out there Thursday.”

Baltimore is also making a change at kicker.

The Ravens placed Tyler Loop on injured reserve, meaning Jake Moody will handle kicking duties this week and for at least the following three games.

The injuries come at a critical point for Baltimore. The Ravens have won just four of their last 12 home games dating back to last season and enter Thursday’s home match-up against the Jaguars looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

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