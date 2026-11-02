Ravens shower 50 military parents-to-be with baby essentials: 'It means a lot'

BALTIMORE — Sunday, the Ravens teamed up with nonprofit Operation Homefront, Coca-Cola Consolidated, and Safeway to shower 50 military parents-to-be with baby essentials.

Service members and their families were able to decorate onesies, play games to get to know each other, and receive things like food, baby toys, strollers, and more.

“It’s very expensive to welcome a new little one to your family, especially these days in this economy," said Reagan Huneycutt, Chief Revenue Officer with Operation Homefront, "Many of these military parents-to-be are living far away from their families and their support systems, and it can be challenging to connect with others and find the people they’re going to help you through your experience as a new parent.”

As a mom and service member in the United States Air Force, Essence Lee knows the challenges that come with being in the military and welcoming a new life into the world.

“Especially being in the military and moving so much it’s hard to feel like they’re really connected and you forget how many resources you actually have. Being able to come to things like this where they’re giving you like nice things as well to show you that they do support you, it means a lot," Lee said.

Kelly Tallant, Director of Community Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, said it was a no-brainer to provide support.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to provide them with some exciting new gifts and support for them as they head into this parenting journey," Tallant told WMAR-2 News.