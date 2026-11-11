Ravens prepare Jacoby Brissett to become fourth starting quarterback in 4 games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Another week brings another change at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

Wednesday marked Jacoby Brissett’s first practice with the Ravens after Baltimore acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals last week. The move came as the Ravens placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve.

Ravens Football Ravens officially acquire veteran QB Jacoby Brissett in trade with Cardinals Siobhan Garrett

Brissett is in line to start Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, which would make him the Ravens’ fourth different starting quarterback in as many games.

Despite Brissett’s limited time with the team, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the 11-year NFL veteran made an immediate impression during his first practice.

“This is a guy that has a commanding presence, commands the huddle, commands the whole operation, even with it being new,” Minter said. “Puts in all this extra time and so just excited to have that and think it'll be really good for our football team and especially where we're at right now. Excited to add him to the roster.”

Monday’s matchup will also have a familiar connection for Minter, who served as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

As the Ravens work to integrate another quarterback into their offense, they believe Brissett’s experience playing in multiple systems throughout his career will help ease the transition.

“He's been around so many systems and teams. He knows what's good and what's wrong and how to fix things,” Ravens center Cam Jurgens said.

“Communication is always key when you're going through a lot of change. There's been a lot of different centers. There's been different quarterbacks, and so it's nice to have him in here and be a good steady voice for us.”

Ravens searching for another kicker

Quarterback isn’t the only position where Baltimore is dealing with turnover.

The Ravens’ kicking carousel took another turn Tuesday when the Atlanta Falcons signed Jake Moody off Baltimore’s practice squad.

Moody played against Jacksonville and made a 53-yard field goal on his only attempt. With Tyler Loop on injured reserve because of a groin injury, Baltimore will need to add a kicker to its roster before Monday’s game.

Minter said the Ravens plan to bring in additional options.

“We'll have some guys in. We'll figure out the best situation for us,” Minter said. “We'll feel, obviously, feel great about our personnel department and us having a really good kicker available on Monday. Moody, had a chance to be here, had a choice to make, went somewhere else, leave it at that.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens worked out a group of free-agent kickers that included Riley Patterson and Harrison Mevis.

According to the NFL Network, the Ravens are signing Patterson, although the team has yet to make an announcement as of Wednesday evening.

Kickers could also be seen working on a far practice field after Wednesday’s practice, although they were too far away for WMAR-2 Sports to identify.

Brissett is scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday for the first time since joining the Ravens.

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