Ravens' skid reaches 4 games after 33-10 loss to Jaguars

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Ravens entered Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with their season seemingly on the brink.

A 33-10 loss at M&T Bank Stadium only made their situation more difficult.

Baltimore has now lost four straight games and sits at 4-5 in the AFC North basement after another night in which mistakes and turnovers proved costly.

The Ravens began another chapter of their season after placing quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve, but things went wrong almost immediately.

Jacksonville received the opening kickoff, and on just the second snap of the game, the Ravens' coverage broke down. Trevor Lawrence connected with Nate Boerkircher for a 52-yard gain, ultimately setting up a 1-yard Bhayshul Tuten touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

Baltimore's special teams also entered the night facing a change after kicker Tyler Loop was placed on injured reserve. Jake Moody connected on his first field-goal attempt as a Raven, but Baltimore trailed 10-3 after the first quarter.

After three consecutive drives ended in punts, Lawrence found Parker Washington, who broke free for a 50-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Jacksonville took a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Things got worse for Baltimore on the opening possession of the second half. Luke Fagnano was intercepted by Montaric Brown deep in Ravens territory, setting up another Jaguars field goal and extending Jacksonville's lead to 20-3.

The Ravens finally found a potential spark late in the third quarter.

Lawrence completed a pass to Travis Hunter before safety Malaki Starks made a tackle for loss and forced a fumble. Teddye Buchanan recovered it, giving Baltimore a chance to cut into the deficit.

But the Ravens couldn't capitalize.

Baltimore fumbled two snaps on the ensuing possession, including on a fourth-and-1 sneak by Mark Andrews. Andrews was stopped short, giving the ball back to Jacksonville on downs.

The Jaguars converted the short field into another field goal.

On Baltimore's next offensive snap, Fagnano was intercepted again, this time by Jourdan Lewis while looking for Zay Flowers. Jacksonville turned that takeaway into another field goal.

Then Baltimore fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Jacksonville yet another short field. Chris Rodriguez scored from 2 yards out as the Jaguars pulled away for a 33-10 victory.

After the game, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Baltimore has to find a way to stop making the same mistakes, especially pre-snap penalties.

"It's fixable if you ... There's a definition of insanity - if you keep doing the same things over and over again expecting different results," Minter said. "To me, it's finding solutions to keep it from happening, and that can mean a lot of different things of ways to use different things, different approaches, different cadences [and] different things like that. But, obviously it keeps happening."

Andrews acknowledged the frustration from Ravens fans but said the players have to remain together.

"They have every right to boo or do whatever they want to do," Andrews said. "Obviously, us in here, we have to stay together, be on one accord and just keep on relying on each other. You have to be there for your brother, and that's what we're going to do, is keep it in-house and continue to fight for one another. We'll see how this thing shakes out, but I believe that we have a bunch of fighters."

The loss continued a concerning offensive stretch for Baltimore. During their four-game losing streak, the Ravens have scored just 10 points in the second half.

Now 4-5, Baltimore has a 10-day break before its next game as it tries to stop the slide and navigate its quarterback situation.

The team has reportedly traded for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the Ravens attempt to find answers for the remainder of the season.

The Ravens' next game is on November 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers

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