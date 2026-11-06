Ravens officially acquire veteran QB Jacoby Brissett as injuries reshape quarterback room

The Ravens have officially acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals, adding an experienced option to a quarterback room hit hard by injuries.

The Ravens announced the trade Friday. Baltimore is sending undisclosed draft compensation to Arizona in exchange for Brissett.

The move comes after Lamar Jackson suffered a right thumb injury in Sunday's loss to Buffalo. Jackson is undergoing surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Backup Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury in the same game and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

That left rookie Joe Fagnano to make his first NFL start Thursday night against Jacksonville. The Ravens lost 33-10, their fourth straight defeat, dropping Baltimore to 4-5 on the season.

WMAR-2 News previously reported that the Ravens were finalizing a deal for Brissett ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Brissett, 33, is an 11-year NFL veteran who has started 73 games. According to the Ravens, he has thrown for 16,485 yards and 86 touchdowns during his career.

He spent the past two seasons with Arizona and has also played for New England, Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland and Washington.

Brissett won a Super Bowl with the Patriots during his rookie season in 2016.

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