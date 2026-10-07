Ravens acquire Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens from Eagles as Lamar Jackson's status remains uncertain

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Baltimore Ravens continue to evaluate quarterback Lamar Jackson's ankle injury, the organization took a significant step toward addressing one of its biggest roster concerns.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they have acquired two-time Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl champion Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore sent a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

General manager Eric DeCosta described Jurgens as "a young foundational piece along our offensive line" and said the veteran center is expected to make an impact quickly.

Head coach Jesse Minter praised Jurgens' development and believes his experience should help ease the transition.

"I think he's just been really well developed and well trained," Minter said. "He's a good athlete. Great opportunity for him to step in here. We'll have to catch him up. Obviously the terminology will be different for him, but with a guy like that with the experience of having gone through a few different offenses, that'll probably end up benefitting him now."

The move comes as Baltimore deals with injury and depth concerns along the offensive line, particularly at center.

Meanwhile, attention remains focused on Jackson after he injured his left ankle during last week's game against the Tennessee Titans. During the media viewing portion of Wednesday's practice, Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano were the only quarterbacks on the field.

PAST COVERAGE: Ravens turn to rookie Vega Ioane at center as injuries continue to reshape offensive line

Ravens Turn to Rookie Vega Ioane at Center as Injuries Continue to Reshape Offensive Line

If Jackson is unable to play Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Huntley is expected to make the start.

"I think the system of our offense and what we do doesn't have to change a whole lot," Minter said. "We got a lot of confidence in Snoop if that's the way it goes to be able to run our offense to get the ball to our playmakers, move those guys around, find ways to get them the ball, find ways to create angles and space in the run game and I think our offense have proven that we'll be able to do that."

Tight end Mark Andrews said Huntley has earned the trust of his teammates through his years in Baltimore.

"We have a lot of trust and work in with Snoop and so for us it's just being able to go in there, have his back because he's such a great player as well and just go fly around," Andrews said. "He's such a great player, we're going to have a good time if he does. I feel like most places don't have that. Especially [since] he's been here for a few years now so it's not like it's anything new to us."

Minter said the Ravens will continue evaluating Jackson throughout the week before making a decision on his availability for Sunday night's matchup.

Jurgens is not expected to play this week because he remains in concussion protocol. That means rookie Vega Ioane is expected to make his second consecutive start at center before eventually moving back to his natural position at right guard.

The Ravens will face the Falcons on Sunday night in Atlanta.