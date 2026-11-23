ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are asking for the community's help in solving a homicide that happened more than two years ago.

Investigators say Natasha Renee Harris, 30, was shot and killed on the evening of Oct. 29, 2024. Officers were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Police say Harris was a nurse and a single mother, and they believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's tip line or Crime Stoppers at 866-7-LOCKUP.

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