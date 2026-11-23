This week’s Veteran Spotlight honors Sandy Vazquez, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 18. She served eight years and left as a sergeant.

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After leaving the military, Vazquez continued a life of service. She joined the Anne Arundel County Police Department in 2000, becoming the department’s first Hispanic female officer and serving for 20 years.

Today, she owns SWT Fitness, a women-only gym that has grown to nearly 300 members. Vazquez says she wanted to create a place where women could focus on themselves while supporting and empowering one another.

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Vazquez says the lessons she learned in the Marines still guide her today. “If you get knocked down, you have two choices,” she said. “You fall and stay down, or you get up and fight.”

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