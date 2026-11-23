BALTIMORE, Md. — Ravens fans gathered in Canton on Sunday to watch the Ravens take on the Carolina Panthers without Marlon Humphrey.

The cornerback was sent home for the week after saying that Baltimore is the best at making criminals on his podcast.

Watch: Ravens regroup after fifth straight loss as Marlon Humphrey apologizes for Baltimore comment

Ravens regroup after fifth straight loss as Marlon Humphrey apologizes for Baltimore comment

“It was very hurtful as someone who has lived in Baltimore for over 10 years, and I love my community and I love my city. There’s a lot of young men of all colors that look up to him and for him to have said something like that," said fan, Iris Chicas.

However, fan Rico, who declined to share his last name, thinks people are overreacting.

“I think he was kidding. You shouldn’t not let him play because he’s kidding, but he’s not good enough for me to care that he’s playing or not," he said.

Eric Sellers, who was among the fans watching Sunday, knows all too well about the fallout of crime in the city. His daughter, Jada, died after being shot in Baltimore in July.

“But despite that, I still love Baltimore. We just need to get out there in the community. We need to reach these youth," Sellers said, “I’m a postmaster at the post office. I was a military vet, so no, Baltimore does have good things come out of it. My wife, she’s a teacher. She was a tutor, so I can give a lot more examples of the best of Baltimore.”

Garrett Roden told WMAR-2 News that the podcast clip in the beginning of the end of Humphrey's career in Baltimore.

"It wasn't a live podcast, he could've cut it out but he didn't," Roden said. "So I think he knows that his time is coming to an end with us."