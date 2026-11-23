BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of clouds and patchy fog this morning. Drizzle is possible as a cold front swings through today. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild for one more day before readings tumble below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are tracking another possible coastal storm that could impact the region on Thanksgiving Day! This storm system could bring soaking rain and gusty winds to much of Maryland. It's still too early to pinpoint exact rainfall amounts and timing, but the potential is there for a very wet and windy Thanksgiving!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light west wind becoming northwest 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thanksgiving Day Rain. High near 57. Breezy.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 44.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.