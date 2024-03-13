Flock News: Keeping track of the Ravens' offseason

This NFL offseason has been a rollercoaster so far.

So, we've decided to track all of the Ravens' moves.

Here we will keep track of trades, free agency acquisitions, and departures.

This is everything that's happened so far:

3/8 - Ravens agree to four-year contract extension with DT Justin Madubuike. The deal is worth $98 million. It includes $75.5 million total in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing.

3/11 - Ravens lose S Geno Stone to Bengals, RB Gus Edwards to Chargers, WR/ST Devin Duvernay to Jaguars, LB/ST Del'Shawn Phillips to Texans. They also resigned LB Malik Harrison to a one-year deal.

3/12 - Ravens lose Patrick Queen to Steelers, but gain star running back Derrick Henry on a two-year $16 million deal, with potential worth up to $20 million.

3/13 - Ravens trade OT Morgan Moses to Jets for 4th-,6th-round pick. They released pass-rusher Tyus Bowser and restructured OT Ronnie Stanley's contract.