Several Ravens depart in free agency frenzy

Several Ravens have been on the move this offseason.

Linebacker Patrick Queen has signed with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a three-year deal worth $41 million according to reports.

The former first round pick tallied 3.5 sacks, 454 combined tackles and 1 forced fumble. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season as well.

Former Baltimore Ravens' running back Gus Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, while safety Geno Stone has signed a 2-year deal with the Bengals, per reports.

Edwards, who scored 13 touchdowns last season, will return to Greg Roman and be coached by Jim Harbaugh.

Gus Edwards back with Greg Roman and still playing under a Harbaugh. https://t.co/Qk2rPdY7f2 — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 11, 2024

He was deemed RB1 after Dobbins went down in the first game.

During his time with the Ravens, Edwards tallied 3,395 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Stone saw many snaps with the Ravens this past year, tallying seven interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Decosta also noted him as one of the Ravens' best 7th-round picks.