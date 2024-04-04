Ravens to re-sign OLB Kyle Van Noy to two-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the team announced Thursday.

Reports say his contract is worth $9 million.

Van Noy, 33, signed with the Ravens at the beginning of last season.

He tallied some of his best numbers yet, finishing the season with nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

Van Noy will return to the team alongside Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tavius Robinson.