Ravens re-sign Malik Harrison to a one-year deal

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens have re-signed linebacker Malik Harrison to a one-year deal.

Harrison is known as a versatile linebacker who can play inside and out keeping much-needed depth in one of the NFL's best defenses.

Ravens on the board with one of their own again. https://t.co/8W5ApyYBbR — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 12, 2024

This is good news that comes on a day of Monday mourning.

Raven's fans have said goodbye to Gus “The Bus” Edwards as he is gassing it up to his new home in Los Angeles as a Charger.

To add pics to the pain, the team’s leader in interceptions, Geno Stone, is also leaving Owings Mills…for the Bengals.

The Baltimore faithful are hoping to leave the free agency store with something as NFL pundits believe that the team has been in contact with Derrick Henry.

If signed, "The King" would replace the brute force that Gus brought to the backfield at M&T Bank.