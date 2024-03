BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday bolstered their rushing attack with the reported signing of Pro Bowler Derrick Henry.

ESPN'S Adam Schefter was first to report the news. The team has not yet made an official announcement.

The deal is said to be worth up to $20 million over two years with $9 million in guaranteed money, according to Schefter.

Henry, 30, is coming off a 2023 season in which he rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.