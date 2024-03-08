Ravens agree to four-year contract extension with DT Justin Madubuike

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

According to reports, the four-year-deal is worth $98 million. It includes $75.5 million total in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing.

“We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike,” Eric DeCosta, executive vice president and general manager, stated. “Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!”

This news comes after the team recently franchise-tagged the defensive tackle.

RELATED: Ravens place franchise tag on breakout DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike produced career best in tackles (56), sacks (13), tackles for loss (12), quarterback hits (33) and forced fumbles (2), to earn his first Pro Bowl honors.